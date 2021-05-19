SPOTTED: Brood X cicadas start to emerge in the Miami Valley

Mari Foster submitted this photo of cicadas clinging to grass in Kettering. The Brood X cicadas are emerging for the first time in 17 years this spring and summer.

Barbara Kedziora in Oakwood spotted cicadas walking around quietly on Ridgewood Avenue Tuesday evening.

The insects begin to emerge once the soil temperature hits 64 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Barbara Kedziora spotted some cicadas walking around Ridgewood Avenue in Oakwood on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Brood X cicadas molt once they emerge, then dry their wings, mate, lay eggs and die.

As of 10 a.m., the air temperature at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Wednesday as summerlike weather moves into the region. By end of the week, highs could reach the mid to upper 80s.

Cicadas are known for their piercing noises and a group of cicadas can be as loud as 100 decibels.

Though they can be a nuisance, the insects are not harmful to people or toxic to pets. However, animals who eat too many cicadas may get an upset stomach and vomit.

Typically cicadas only live for a few weeks. After emerging and molting, they dry their wings, mate, lay eggs and die.