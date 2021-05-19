SPOTTED: Brood X cicadas start to emerge in the Miami Valley

With temperatures continuing to climb this week, Brood X cicadas are beginning to emerge in the Miami Valley.
The periodic cicadas appear every 17 years and billions are expected to emerge this spring and summer in parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland.
Two people in Kettering submitted photos of cicadas.
Andy Carter shared a picture of two cicadas on a tire in Kettering near the Hills and Dales neighborhood and Mari Foster submitted photos of the insects clinging to grass.
Barbara Kedziora in Oakwood spotted cicadas walking around quietly on Ridgewood Avenue Tuesday evening.
The insects begin to emerge once the soil temperature hits 64 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
As of 10 a.m., the air temperature at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Wednesday as summerlike weather moves into the region. By end of the week, highs could reach the mid to upper 80s.
Cicadas are known for their piercing noises and a group of cicadas can be as loud as 100 decibels.
Though they can be a nuisance, the insects are not harmful to people or toxic to pets. However, animals who eat too many cicadas may get an upset stomach and vomit.
Typically cicadas only live for a few weeks. After emerging and molting, they dry their wings, mate, lay eggs and die.