Spring Fling April 28-29 at America’s Packard Museum

The popular Packard Spring Fling returns to America’s Packard Museum in Dayton on April 28 and 29 (Friday and Saturday). The theme for this year’s gala event is “Packard and Racing.” A new exhibit, “Pole Position Packards,” includes many Packard and modern race cars and special guest, American race car driver Price Cobb, winner of the 1990 24 Hours of LeMans for Jaguar.
Friday’s Welcome Reception kicks off the two-day gala with an exhibit unveiling and book-signing event. Saturday features a tour of a local race car collection and pro-tip sessions, sponsored by Max Merritt Auto Parts, with an on-site parts display for purchase or pick up. Saturday’s Gala Banquet spotlights the distinguished speaker, Price Cobb, and entertainment by The Kim Kelly Orchestra and renowned New York vocalist Dominic Inferrera, presenting “Sounds of Sinatra.” A silent auction will feature trips to worldwide destinations.
‘We are delighted to share exciting sessions, tours and speakers with old and new friends,” says Robert Signom III, curator of America’s Packard Museum. “The museum focuses on public engagement, and we serve both our local community and visitors to the Dayton area. The Packard Spring Fling helps us improve the collections and continue outreach to schools, youth groups and underserved populations.”
Regular tickets are $200 for the full two-day event, with a 10% discount available for early registrations through April 7. VIP tickets and individual event tickets are also available. Hotel reservations with an exclusive rate are available at University of Dayton Marriott through April 7.
“The Packard Spring Fling is critical to the museum’s success,” says Malcom MacLeod, the board president. “It helps the museum support the local economy and job growth by serving as a special destination point for many visitors to the Dayton area. We also provide a unique venue for events such as business meetings, weddings and receptions.”
America’s Packard Museum is located inside the original Dayton Packard dealership and manages the largest public collection of Packard automobiles and memorabilia in the world, including more than 70 cars, collectibles, and an extensive research library. It is open to the public five days a week in the winter, six days a week in the summer and is ADA-compliant.
The museum’s mission is to educate present and future generations about the Packard Motor Car Company, its products and philosophies.
For more information, visit https://www.americaspackardmuseum.org/spring-fling, email info@americaspackardmuseum.org, or call 937-226-1710. Visit America’s Packard Museum at 420 S. Ludlow St. Dayton, OH 45402.
