Spring Fling April 28-29 at America’s Packard Museum

Friday’s Welcome Reception kicks off the two-day gala with an exhibit unveiling and book-signing event. Saturday features a tour of a local race car collection and pro-tip sessions, sponsored by Max Merritt Auto Parts, with an on-site parts display for purchase or pick up. Saturday’s Gala Banquet spotlights the distinguished speaker, Price Cobb, and entertainment by The Kim Kelly Orchestra and renowned New York vocalist Dominic Inferrera, presenting “Sounds of Sinatra.” A silent auction will feature trips to worldwide destinations.

‘We are delighted to share exciting sessions, tours and speakers with old and new friends,” says Robert Signom III, curator of America’s Packard Museum. “The museum focuses on public engagement, and we serve both our local community and visitors to the Dayton area. The Packard Spring Fling helps us improve the collections and continue outreach to schools, youth groups and underserved populations.”