Spring snowfall: How much did your community get?

Snow covered trees and yards and in Oakwood. Photo submitted by Barb Kedziora
Local News | Updated 3 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Miami Valley and southwest Ohio had a different kind of “April shower” after snow fell in the region early Wednesday morning, covering tree branches, flowers and yards.

The spring snow broke the daily snowfall record in Dayton and Cincinnati, as well as another 120-year-old record in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Most communities saw between one to 3 inches, but Fort Laramie in Shelby County reported as much as 4.4 inches.

Here’s how much snow local towns received, according to the NWS:

Butler County:

  • Hamilton: 3 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Hamilton: 1 inch reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday
  • Liberty Twp.: 2.3 inches reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday
  • Maud: 3 inches reported at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday
  • Maustown: 4 inches reported at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday
  • Middletown: 2 inches reported at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday

Snow blanketed southwest Ohio Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, in a different kind of "April shower." Hamilton reported as much as an inch of snow just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and Maustown, a historic neighborhood in Liberty Twp., reported as much as 4 inches just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Snow blanketed southwest Ohio Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, in a different kind of "April shower." Hamilton reported as much as an inch of snow just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and Maustown, a historic neighborhood in Liberty Twp., reported as much as 4 inches just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Champaign County:

  • Mechanicsburg: 3.5 inches reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

Clark County:

  • Harmony: 3.7 inches reported at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday
  • New Carlisle: 1.5 inches reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Springfield: 3.7 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
Darke County:

  • Arcanum: 2.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
  • New Madison: 1.5 inches reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday
  • Pitsburg: 1.8 inches reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Greene County:

  • Bellbrook: 3.5 inches reported at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday
  • Fairborn: 2.8 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Xenia: 3.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Logan County:

  • Huntsville: 3 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Lakeview: 4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Lakeview: 4 inches reported at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday

Miami County:

  • Bellefontaine: 3.2 inches reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday
  • Piqua: 3 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednedsay
  • Tipp City: 2.4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Tipp City: 1.9 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Troy: 3 inches reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday

Montgomery County:

  • Brookville: 3 inches reported at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday
  • Centerville: 2.7 inches reported at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday
  • Centerville: 3 inches reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday
  • Dayton International Airport: 2.4 inches reported at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday
  • Farmersville: 2 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Germantown: 2 inches reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday
  • Huber Heights: 2.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Miamisburg: 3 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Union: 2.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday

Preble County:

  • Eaton: 2.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Eaton: 2.5 inches reported at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday

Shelby County:

  • Fort Loramie: 4.4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Houston: 4 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Sidney: 2.9 inches reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Sidney: 3.5 inches reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday

Warren County:

  • Genntown: 1.5 inches reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday
  • Lebanon: 2 inches reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday
  • Lebanon: 3.5 inches reported at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday
  • Lebanon: 3.7 inches reported at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday
  • Mainesville 0.3 inches reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday

