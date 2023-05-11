BreakingNews
Springfield native, UD grad to open food truck specializing in açaí bowls
Springfield native, UD grad to open food truck specializing in açaí bowls

By Natalie Jones
12 minutes ago

Springfield native Jillian Tedeschi is turning her passion into a business by opening a food truck specializing in açaí bowls.

Blended By J will offer açaí bowls topped with different fruits like strawberries, bananas or blueberries, as well as other toppings like granola, seeds, honey, peanut butter, chocolate and more.

“Açaí is actually a berry that is native from Central and South America and it comes from the açaí palm tree,” Tedeschi said. “It has a lot of health benefits, so it’s rich in different antioxidants. It’s known to reduce blood sugar and cholesterol.”

She recalled the first time she had an açaí bowl, which was in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I realized there was nothing like it here, and it’s something that I love and I’m passionate about,” Tedeschi said. “I’m really excited to do this and be out and about in Springfield and the surrounding areas.”

Food trucks specializing in açaí bowls are popular in coastal areas like Florida, she said.

Tedeschi, a 2019 Northwestern High School graduate and 2022 University of Dayton graduate, said she had always thought about having a food truck and figured “what better time than now.”

Blended By J is expected to open on weekends by the beginning or middle of June. With the help of her family, Tedeschi says she plans to go to area rallies, markets, craft shows, as well as other area events. She added they are also looking into doing special events like birthday parties, graduation parties, bridal showers, etc.

“Our goal is to have fun with it,” Tedeschi said.

For more information and updates about Blended By J, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreMic’s Restaurant closed temporarily this week, permanent closure to come

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

