St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start early in Dayton

Miami Valley residents say they are starting St. Patrick’s Day off right at the Dublin Pub Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
By Kristen Spicker

The celebrations started before the sun came out in Dayton at the Dublin Pub on St. Patrick’s Day morning.

Multiple groups were seated on the pub’s patio enjoying breakfast and music.

It was a much different picture than last year, when lockdowns and public health orders due to coronavirus caused many bars and restaurants to downsize or scale back celebrations entirely.

Now, with more than 2.4 million people in the state receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, some see St. Patrick’s Day as an extra reason to celebrate.

“It’s nice to have a sense of normalcy after so long,” said Madeline Herbert. “There’s no dancing, but we’re getting there.”

Herbert said she planned on going to Dublin Pub last year, but COVID canceled her plans.

This year, she woke up at 4 a.m. to get ready to meet friends and family for their 5:45 a.m. reservation at the pub.

It isn’t just bars and restaurants getting into the holiday Wednesday.

Those who want to indulge their sweet tooth can visit Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood for shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread.

Indulge your sweet tooth this St. Patrick’s Day at Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood, You can get shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread. The shop is located at 21 Park Avenue. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
