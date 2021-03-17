St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start early in Dayton

Herbert said she planned on going to Dublin Pub last year, but COVID canceled her plans.

This year, she woke up at 4 a.m. to get ready to meet friends and family for their 5:45 a.m. reservation at the pub.

It isn’t just bars and restaurants getting into the holiday Wednesday.

Those who want to indulge their sweet tooth can visit Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood for shamrock cookies, rainbow cupcakes and traditional soda bread.