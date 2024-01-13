St. Vincent de Paul shelters in Dayton open to all in need during deep freeze

St. Vincent de Paul has two Gateway Shelter locations — the shelter for women and families at 120 West Apple Street just south of downtown, and the shelter for men at 1921 South Gettysburg Avenue, just south of Nicholas Road and Germantown Pike.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says overnight low temperatures Saturday night through Tuesday night will be in the single digits each day, with wind chills below zero.

People living outside will be urged to go to shelter. Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) workers will assist with transport and provide information about the clients to St. Vincent.

For further information, reach out to PATH here or St. Vincent de Paul here.

According to the St. Vincent de Paul’s website, in regular circumstances, its shelters provide each person with a place to sleep, three meals daily, clothing, personal care items, showers, mail and message services and access to housing-focused case managers.