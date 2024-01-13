St. Vincent de Paul shelters in Dayton open to all in need during deep freeze

Plan is in place now until Jan. 22, as subzero wind chills are expected for multiple days

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By
22 hours ago
The Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) has activated its Extreme Cold Severe Weather Plan until Jan. 22.

During that period, St. Vincent de Paul will provide shelter to everyone who needs it, and will allow people to stay in the shelters all day.

St. Vincent de Paul has two Gateway Shelter locations — the shelter for women and families at 120 West Apple Street just south of downtown, and the shelter for men at 1921 South Gettysburg Avenue, just south of Nicholas Road and Germantown Pike.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says overnight low temperatures Saturday night through Tuesday night will be in the single digits each day, with wind chills below zero.

People living outside will be urged to go to shelter. Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) workers will assist with transport and provide information about the clients to St. Vincent.

For further information, reach out to PATH here or St. Vincent de Paul here.

According to the St. Vincent de Paul’s website, in regular circumstances, its shelters provide each person with a place to sleep, three meals daily, clothing, personal care items, showers, mail and message services and access to housing-focused case managers.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

