Still need coronavirus vaccine? Public Health announces clinics

Still not vaccinated? The Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health Department will be offering another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several area communities.
For all sites, walk-ins are welcome, times and locations are as follows:
- Wednesday, June 30, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia
- Tuesday, July 6, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm YMCA Kleptz, 1200 W. National Rd. Englewood
- Thursday, July 8 9:00 am - 11:00 am Montgomery County Job Center, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
- Saturday, July 10, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm 2nd St. Market, 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
- Saturday, July 10, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Dayton’s Black Pride, MacIntosh Park
- Saturday, July 10, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Out on Fifth, 401 E. 5th St., Dayton