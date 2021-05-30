‘Still Tippin’: Eman Jones remakes Texas rapper’s hit

Rapper Eman Jones realized a longtime musical dream earlier this week with the release of the single, “Tippin’ Still.” The Dayton artist has no shortage of original material but he was driven to remake “Still Tippin’,” a nearly 20-year-old track by Texas rapper Mike Jones (no relation).
“It’s one of my favorite hip-hop songs,” Jones said during a recent telephone interview. “Since I was a little kid, I would always sing that song to myself. Even in my adult years, it was a song that stuck with me.
“It’s been in the back of my mind to revisit the song and revamp it but everything happens for a reason,” he continued. “Then, out of nowhere, I just decided I was going to do it now and everything just came together. It’s like the universe knew what was going on.”
The single was produced by Sunny Lexington and mixed and mastered by Ash Matthews from Razdabar Sound and Management. It also features an appearance from Mike Jones himself.
“It’s crazy that all these years later I was able to get permission from Mike Jones and I also got to do the remake with him,” Jones said. “I started doing the remake just because that’s what I wanted to do. Then, I reached out and sent him the remake to see what he thought of it. He loved it and decided to further it by hopping on it.”
“Tippin’ Still” is available on Soundcloud and will hit streaming platforms in June.
“I usually go straight to streaming but this time around, I wanted to give my supporters something they don’t have to pay for,” Jones said. “With Soundcloud, people that don’t have the streaming services are able to hear it first. After that, it’ll go on all the streamers.”
The single arrives a few months after Chaka Dolo, his early 2021 collaborative EP with Awful Truth. Jones, who released the full-lengths “Eazi 92” in 2020 and “Ozi” in 2017, is currently working on a new album for release later this year.
“I’m also doing some stuff with an artist from Young Money, which is Lil Wayne’s label,” Jones said. “I have distribution through Roc Nation so everything I do goes through them. I’m just going to keep stacking the releases.
“I have a music video for ‘Tippin’ Still’ that’s finished,” Jones added. “We shot that in Dallas, Texas in April. We’ll release the video a couple of weeks after the single. I’m going to try to take the song and the video as far as I can this summer.”
Artist info: www.soundcloud.com/emanjones_hl.
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.