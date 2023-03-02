Strawberry Festival hopes to ‘rock’ Troy this summer

TROY — Tammy Walkup brings several Strawberry Festival experiences to her role as chairperson for the 2023 festival. That includes a love of rock music, which is reflected in her festival theme — Berries Rock.
Walkup unveiled the festival theme and logo during a festival kickoff event Tuesday. Preparations are well underway for the annual celebration of strawberries held in downtown Troy and on the Great Miami River levee.
The festival will be held June 3 and 4.
Walkup said she performed at the festival as a teen and then competed in the festival queen pageant. Her adult participation has including serving as the volunteer entertainment chair.
The theme and festival logo reflect a love for classic rock performers such as Heart, Journey, Boston and many others, Walkup said.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Also on hand were Linda Roth, chair of last year’s festival; Jules Harris, 2024 festival charge; and Jessica Silvers, 2025 chair.
Roth talked about the 2022 festival, saying the return of a full festival after two years of COVID pandemic brought a record crowd estimated at more than 200,000. Local nonprofits and participating vendors generated more than $400,000 in revenue festival weekend.
She called those numbers “a big deal” for the community.
More information on the festival is available at troystrawberryfest.com.
