X

Strong winds leave thousands without power

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Jen BaldufDaniel Susco

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night and Friday morning as strong winds lashed through the region.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which reported wind gusts as high as 49 mph in parts of Darke County and 48 mph in Logan County during the evening hours.

The majority of outages as of 12:20 a.m. were in Preble County, which had 1,803, down from 2,222 earlier in the night, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

Other outages as of 12:20 a.m. by county from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison included:

Miami County: 300

Butler County: 205

Champaign County: 176

Greene County: 117

Clark County: 126

Logan County: 110

Darke County: 69

Montgomery County: 27

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.