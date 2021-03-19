Strong winds leave thousands without power

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night and Friday morning as strong winds lashed through the region.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, which reported wind gusts as high as 49 mph in parts of Darke County and 48 mph in Logan County during the evening hours.
The majority of outages as of 12:20 a.m. were in Preble County, which had 1,803, down from 2,222 earlier in the night, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Other outages as of 12:20 a.m. by county from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison included:
Miami County: 300
Butler County: 205
Champaign County: 176
Greene County: 117
Clark County: 126
Logan County: 110
Darke County: 69
Montgomery County: 27