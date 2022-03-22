dayton logo
Styrofoam recycling event celebrates Earth Day in Huber Heights

Volunteers assist with Montgomery County’s first Styrofoam recycling event in January of 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

By Holly Souther
23 minutes ago

Montgomery County Environmental Services, Montgomery County Huber Heights and Eco Development are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event at The Rose Music Center in time for Earth Day on April 23.

The recycling event will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Huber Height’s The Rose Music Center’s parking lot of 6800 Executive Blvd.

The Styrofoam will be collected and processed by Eco Development then transported to the Mason facility where the materials will be made into items such as picture frames, surfboards and other miscellaneous recycled goods, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services press release.

Used food containers will not be accepted.

Anyone can participate and volunteers will help with carrying materials from participants’ vehicles.

Past Styrofoam recycling events have been held at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, Activity Center Park in Centerville and Dayton’s Welcome Stadium, according to the press release.

