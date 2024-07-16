Sunday brunch food truck rally at Brightside returns with goat yoga, fresh produce vendors

The Brightside Music & Event Venue is introducing a “Down on the Farm” theme for its second food truck rally this summer.

Goat Yoga will kick off at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those six to 17 years old. Those planning to do yoga should bring a mat and wear a shirt that covers their back. Tickets for goat yoga can be purchased online at venuepilot.co.

The food truck rally and petting zoo will follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This part of the event is free.

Food trucks expected at the event include:

Home Cooked Vibes

Cruisin’ Cuisine

Let’s Eat Food Truck

The Food Pitt

Rennys Hennys

De’Lish

El Bueno Taco

Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar

Jars by Jas

Kerry’s Café

The Brightside Music & Event Venue will offer cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

Fresh produce will be available from Regenerate Garden Co. and Foxhole Farm.

MORE DETAILS

The Brightside Music & Event Venue is located at 905 E. Third St. For more information, visit thebrightsidedayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.