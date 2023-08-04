Taco John’s aims to open Dayton-area restaurant along Ohio 741

Restaurant chain Taco John’s is eyeing a fall 2024 opening for a new location on a outlot in front of Meijer at 5858 Springboro Pike, township officials said.

Plans for a Taco John’s, a restaurant new to the Dayton-area market, are set to be reviewed at a Miami Twp. Zoning Commission meeting in September.

Taco John’s has a location already under construction in Kettering, on Wilmington Pike land that fronts another Meijer store near East Stroop Road.

Founded in 1968, Taco John’s offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas and desserts, along with breakfast options. The chain has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville, Circleville and West Chester Twp., according to its website.

Meritage, a Michigan-based restaurant operator and recent Taco John’s Ohio franchisee, announced in October 2022 that it will initially build 50 new Taco John’s restaurants by 2026 as part of an estimated $100 million investment, with options to develop an additional 150 restaurants.

This report includes information previously reported by Staff Writer Nick Blizzard.