Take our survey: Help us write about coping and a year of pandemic grief

This year, new hopeful signs are showing. More than 1.5 million Ohioans have had at least one vaccine dose. Cases and hospitalizations are plummeting. Signs point to a waning pandemic.
As it approaches a year since the first cases were detected in the state and the stay-at-home order was issued, this year has also been marked by immense grief.
More than 17,000 people in Ohio died from COVID-19. Others were lost to increased overdoses and violence.
And many are also grieving other kinds of losses, even if they haven’t named it as grief, such as canceled school, family plans put on hold, career setbacks, or business turmoil.
The Dayton Daily News will be writing stories in March on grief, coping and remembrance. Along with writing about what grief is and how to cope, the newspaper will be taking time to remember people who died.
The Dayton Daily News will also be highlighting people and activities that helped them cope over this last year, such as family, volunteering, new hobbies, or more. Readers who want to be interviewed about who or what helped you cope through this year, can call 937-225-2279.