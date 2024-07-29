Taste of Belgium opens at Austin Landing

The new bistro is about 20% larger than the bistro at The Greene in Beavercreek with seating inside for 140 people and an 80-seat patio. The interior reflects Taste of Belgium’s brand revitalization with a bold, but inviting color palette.

Taste of Belgium is best known for its waffles and brunch, but they also have a dinner menu, specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list with Belgian brews. The restaurant fuses Belgian and American cuisines with locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant first started in 2007 at Cincinnati’s Findlay Market where founder Jean-François Flechet started making traditional Liège-style waffles with a 120-pound cast-iron waffle maker from Belgium. Today, there are seven restaurants across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

MORE DETAILS

Taste of Belgium, located at 10267 Penny Lane in Miami Twp., is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit authenticwaffle.com.