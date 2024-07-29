Taste of Belgium opens at Austin Landing

Taste of Belgium has opened its second bistro in the Dayton region today, July 29, at Austin Landing.

The restaurant is open for a soft opening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A ribbon cutting is planned for tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

The new bistro is about 20% larger than the bistro at The Greene in Beavercreek with seating inside for 140 people and an 80-seat patio. The interior reflects Taste of Belgium’s brand revitalization with a bold, but inviting color palette.

Taste of Belgium is best known for its waffles and brunch, but they also have a dinner menu, specialty cocktails and an extensive beer list with Belgian brews. The restaurant fuses Belgian and American cuisines with locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant first started in 2007 at Cincinnati’s Findlay Market where founder Jean-François Flechet started making traditional Liège-style waffles with a 120-pound cast-iron waffle maker from Belgium. Today, there are seven restaurants across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

Taste of Belgium, located at 10267 Penny Lane in Miami Twp., is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit authenticwaffle.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

