‘Te amamos mucho hijo’: Family of UD student who died at Astroworld releases statement

Eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas after crowds rushed the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. Thirteen people were still hospitalized on Sunday and more than 300 were treated at a field hospital at the concert, according to the Associated Press. A reported 50,000 people attended the festival.

Julio Patino described his son as someone who loved his mother, adding that the mechanical engineering technology student was working with a team on a new medical device, according to an article by the AP. The news agency reported Patino wanted to find a way to help his mother walk again after she was injured in a crash in Mexico.

Patino was attending the music festival with his best friend, Jacob Jurinek, to celebrate Jurinek’s birthday, the Washington Post reported. Jurinek also died at the festival.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major at UD and was minoring in human movement biomechanics. He was the treasurer of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and active in the Greek and the Multi-Ethnic Education and Engagement Center communities on campus.

Patino also was the president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, part of the ETHOS program and was working for AtriCure Inc. in Mason. He organized a rugby team in Dayton that played games with other area universities.

Patino graduated at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville in 2018, where he was involved in the football, rugby and wrestling teams.