Temps rise ahead of approaching cold front

ajc.com

Credit: Joshua J. Cotten

Weather | Jan 12, 2021
By Jen Balduf

Temperatures remain above normal so far in 2021, with highs in the 40s expected over the next few days ahead of the next cold front.

Skies will be partly cloudy this morning, then clearing with highs around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy in the morning and then skies will clear with highs reaching the mid-40s. Clouds return for partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with lows dropping to the lower 30s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. The next chance of precipitation will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday with the passage of a cold front, the NWS said.

