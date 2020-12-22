Temps stay above normal; snow, frigid weather on its way

Following a morning with mostly cloudy skies, it will be partly cloudy today with highs reaching the lower 40s. Tonight will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy. It will be breezy with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Dry weather is expected before rain and gusty winds — with gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph possible — arrive in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.