The Foodbank celebrates first harvest from greenhouse

Tom Greene, a volunteer at The Foodbank Inc. helps with the harvesting of the first organic heads of lettuce and greens, produced in the recently built Beverly K. Greenehouse, on Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021. The greens will be distributed to local families for the holidays. The foodbank will also be sending instructions home to each family that shows them how they can grow more lettuce at their homes, using the greens they received from the Foodbank. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

The Foodbank Inc. celebrated its first harvest from the Beverly K. Greenehouse on Monday, which will be distributed to local families for the holidays.

The recently built greenhouse was the result of a partnership with father and son Tom and Charlie Greene after the death of Tom’s wife.

ExploreIs it safe to get together for Christmas and other pandemic questions from readers answered

Shortly after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, Tom was trying to leave work at his company, Greene Tool Systems, when he noticed long lines at The Foodbank.

“The lines were all the way around, and they were back out past my plant, and I couldn’t get out of the parking lot,” he said.

Tom and his son Charlie discussed how they could make an impact on food insecurity in the area and decided to make a greenhouse.

The Foodbank Inc. harvested the first organic heads of lettuce and greens, produced in the recently built Beverly K. Greenehouse, on Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021 and will be distributing it to local families for the holidays. They will also be sending instructions home to each family that shows them how they can grow more lettuce at their homes using the greens they received from the Foodbank. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“We were going to build a greenhouse and bring the food down, but we figured out real quick that we couldn’t manage a greenhouse by ourselves,” Tom said. “So we came in and I talked to Michelle Riley [CEO at The Foodbank Inc.]. Michelle had a plan to build a greenhouse, and we hit it off and we came together with a plan.”

More than two years later, the Beverly K. Greenehouse’s first harvest is ready. The harvest included organic lettuce and greens. The Foodbank plans to send home instructions to families receiving the produce that shows them how to grow more lettuce at home.

“The big thing is we wanted to create something that would last, something that would provide for the community for years to come and also provide an opportunity for the young people in the neighborhood to learn about gardening,” Tom said.

ExploreCaravan of local first responders to spread holiday cheer during Operation Santa Sleigh

He added that he and his son wanted the greenhouse to be self-sustaining so it wouldn’t draw from the foodbank’s funds. Tom’s son Charlie operates a business that grows plants and native species and donates half of its profits back to The Foodbank Inc.

Tom said his company’s been in the area for more than 20 years.

“One of the things that we committed to when we came down here was to give back to the community,” he said. “...We’re just so proud of this community and this area that’s our home.”

