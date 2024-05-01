The Mayflower: New cocktail lounge, restaurant and live entertainment venue opens in Troy

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Mayflower is opening its doors to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2. It is located in an iconic building in downtown Troy that started out as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed up to four theaters.

The building has served as an arts center for the last 10 years.

In Nov. 2022, the distillery announced that Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and was planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery, to bring the space back to life.

“Guests at The Mayflower can expect an innovative cocktail menu that pays homage to the classics while embracing bold, new flavors,” a press release from the distillery stated. “Each drink is crafted with the finest ingredients and presented with artistry.”

DORA drinks will be served during hours of operation, out of the original theater’s ticket booth.

Along with cocktails, there will be a selection of shareable platters for guests to enjoy while they listen to live music on The Mayflower’s original theater’s stage every Thursday through Saturday.

The venue is divided into two floors with four different seating areas, according to the release. Two of the areas are only open during live performances.

The Cocktail Lounge (first floor) — Guests can watch the mixologists in action with a mixture of traditional tables, chairs and comfortable soft seating.

The Highball (second floor) — Enjoy drinks and dining in the old film room that has been turned into a semi-private dining area, overlooking the Cocktail Lounge.

The Theater (first floor) — Have a seat in a velvet chair and enjoy cocktails and food with a great view of live entertainment. This area is only open during live performances.

The Gallery (second floor) — Overlooking The Theater, The Gallery allows guests to enjoy food, drinks and live music from an elevated perspective. This area is only open during live performances.

Reservations are required. Seating for one to five guests is available for 90 minutes and parties of six or more is for two hours. If tables are available, the service team will accommodate extended dining. All guests must be 21 and older.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by The Troy Chamber of Commerce, will be held prior to the grand opening at 1 p.m.

More details

The Mayflower, located at 9 W. Main St., is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. For more information about The Mayflower and upcoming events, visit mayflowertroy.com. For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery, visit scottdistillery.com.