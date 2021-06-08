The Navy’s F-18 is coming to the Dayton Air Show

Dayton’s Legacy Super Hornet will be flown by Lt. Griffin “Pushpop” Stangel from Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Lt Joseph “Jamboy” Kirksey will also fly an F-18.

Flying the Corsair will be veteran warbird pilot Scott “Scooter” Yoak from South Carolina.

“We are thrilled the Navy has selected Dayton for an F-18 Legacy flight,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show board of trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What an exciting show we have shaping up for 2021.”

Next month’s lineup will also include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III demonstration.

Also appearing will be National Aerobatic Champion Mike Wiskus, Jacquie B aerobatic demonstrations and the famous Shockwave Triple Engine Jet Truck.

Tickets are now on sale at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. General admission tickets are also available for purchase at over 100 Kroger stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati region.

2021 marks the 46th anniversary for the show in Dayton.