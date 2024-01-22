The Neon to host Valentine’s Movie Date Night

The event will also include a cocktail hour featuring French wines from Joui and a délicieux Pâtisserie Bar from Dorothy Lane Market.

Valentine’s Movie Date Night is being sponsored by Brian Sharp of SharpGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty. Sharp notably saw the extravagant, Tony Award-winning production of “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway last fall.

Last Valentine’s Day, The Neon offered a 25th anniversary screening of “You’ve Got Mail.” Organizers encourage patrons to get their tickets early this year.

“Join us for another magical Valentine’s Movie Date Night at The Neon,” said manager Jonathan McNeal. “Last year was a sell-out success, and this year promises even more romance.”

Tickets are $30 each, which includes your movie of choice as well as wine and dessert during the pre-screening cocktail hour.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.