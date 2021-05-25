‘The Office’ actor, Mark York of Arcanum, dead at 55

Mark York, a professional actor known as Marcus A. York who played Billy Merchant on the hit NBC sitcom “The Office” from 2006 to 2009, has died at the age of 55.
The Arcanum High School graduate, who had been paraplegic since 1988, passed away in the early morning of May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness, as stated in an online obituary posted by Kreitzer Funeral Home.
In 2006, York first appeared as Billy, properties manager of the Scranton Business Park which housed Dunder Mifflin, during the second season of “The Office.” In the episode titled “The Injury,” written by Mindy Kaling, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) brings Billy into the office for an unforgettable disability-awareness meeting. He also appeared in the second season finale titled “Casino Night” as well as episodes in seasons three (“Initiation”), four (“Fun Run”) and five (“Dream Team”).
In a tweet, “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, regarded York as “a terrific human, a positive force and a dynamic actor. You will be missed.”
In addition to being a triple major graduate from Anderson University, York had done some print modeling and was encouraged to pursue acting in California. His TV and film credits include “CSI New York” and “8 Simple Rules.” Most recently, he was working as an inventor. He was also an avid sports fan.
“He had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do,” his obituary states.
Funeral services were held last Saturday, May 22.