The Twist Indian Grill’s second location near Dayton Mall offers fusion of Indian and Mexican cuisines

The Twist Indian Grill, a fast-casual Indian restaurant, is opening a second location near the Dayton Mall at 39 Springboro Pike in the former space of Curry & Grill Restaurant. Curry & Grill moved to 1501 Lyons Road in Centerville after a fire.

Owner Maulin Patel opened The Twist Indian Grill at 2627 S. Smithville Road in Dayton in Oct. 2022. The restaurant’s concept is an Indian alternative similar to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Chipotle or Hot Head Burritos. Patel came up with the idea when he held a birthday party for his daughter. His guests loved the concept, so he found the space and made his dream a reality.

“It actually did better than what we were expecting to do, so that’s why we’re expanding,” Patel said.

The Twist Indian Grill is the place to go to try Indian food because you can customize your spice level and what goes into it. Customers can choose to build their own burritos, bowls, tacos, naandillas or loaded quesadillas. The restaurant also has Indian street food, wings and traditional dishes such as Chicken Tikka Masala.

Right now, the restaurant offers a fusion between Indian and Mexican cuisines. Patel plans to add a fusion between Indian and Chinese cuisines in the future. He also wants to offer milkshakes using Indian ice cream.

The next Twist Indian Grill location will be a franchise location in Milford, Delaware with an expected opening around April. This will be the restaurant’s first franchise location with plans to open two to three restaurants per year.

The new location near the Dayton Mall will follow with an expected opening in May. This location is a little bigger than the Smithville location featuring more kitchen space and an outdoor patio. Patel is planning to add a bar featuring mixed drinks with Indian flavors.

“Every cuisine has their own fast-food version,” Patel said. “Indian food doesn’t have one. It is a wide open space. I want to get in there. "

The Twist Indian Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has an app for customers to order from and earn royalty points. For more information, visit www.thetwistdayton.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

