Then and Now: Once, Dayton had an opera house. Here’s what’s on that site today.

An ornate dome topped the elegant Gebhart's Opera House when it opened to the public March 12, 1877. In 1906 it was expanded, renamed the Lyric (the era this photograph was taken in), and became a vaudeville house. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY / LUTZENBERGER PICTURE COLLECTION

In 1889, it was renamed Park Theater and was one of the first sites in Dayton to play motion pictures.

In 1906, it was called the Lyric (the era this photograph was taken in) and expanded to become a “high class vaudeville house,” according to Dalton’s narrative.

The theatre closed its doors in 1968 while under the name Mayfair. The following year, the structure was destroyed in a fire.

Today the Dayton Convention Center is on the site.

