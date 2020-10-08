Therapy dog responds for the first responders

Coco, an emotional support and therapy dog, will soon be providing emotional support services for first responders.
American Medical Response, the leading provider of medical transportation services in the U.S., added the 3-month-old goldendoodle to its AMR Dayton staff this week.
Her job will be to support the AMR Dayton team as well as the local public safety agencies throughout the community, according to a release from AMR.
Coco will be in training for 10 to 12 months to achieve several different certifications.
Once trained and certified, Coco will be able to visit hospitals and care facilities throughout AMR’s service area.
She also will be available to fire departments and law enforcement and at any critical incident stress management debriefings, AMR stated.