They’re back: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival latest to announce return

Area festival organizers canceled most events in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many have decided to return in 2021. The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is the latest, planning its August comeback.
The event will be held in Community Park, 691 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, opening at 11 a.m. each day.
Sponsored by the Fairborn Art Association and the Fairborn Lions Club, the event is billed as family-oriented with approximately 180 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors.
Food favorites include steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and freshly cut watermelon. Arts and crafts include candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings.