dayton logo
X

ThinkTV earns regional Emmy nominations for 3 productions

“Let Ohio Women Vote" is an Ohio women’s suffrage documentary, a production of Dayton’s local PBS station, ThinkTV, and CET.

Combined ShapeCaption
“Let Ohio Women Vote" is an Ohio women’s suffrage documentary, a production of Dayton’s local PBS station, ThinkTV, and CET.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

ThinkTV, Dayton’s local PBS station, received three regional Emmy Award nominations Tuesday. Public Media Connect, a non-profit organization that owns ThinkTV and Cincinnati’s CET station, earned a total of seven nominations.

President and CEO of Public Media Connect Kitty Lensman said she was excited for both stations to receive nominations showcasing their multi-platform coverage of education, art and local history.

“A huge congratulations are in order both for our colleagues and our production teams throughout the region,” Lensman said.

ThinkTV’s nominations were for:

** “Ohio Suffrage History” produced by Ann Rotolante in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category;

** “Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant Part 2″ produced by Richard Wonderling in the Documentary – Cultural/Topical category;

** “Let Ohio Women Vote” produced by Rotolante in the Documentary – Historical category. “Let Ohio Women Vote” also secured a nomination in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category for CET.

“It’s an honor to be nominated and we are looking forward to the awards ceremony later this summer,” Lensman said.

The Ohio Valley 58th Emmy Awards will take place July 30 at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus.

In Other News
1
Thousands still without power after Monday’s storms
2
Dorothy Lane Market Springboro closes after power loss
3
Excessive heat warning: Feels-like temps 110 today
4
Kettering moves to keep fireworks ban before Ohio law change
5
Kava Haus cafe opens second location in Xenia

About the Author

Zoë is a reporting intern currently studying journalism at the University of Dayton.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top