ThinkTV earns regional Emmy nominations for 3 productions

** “Ohio Suffrage History” produced by Ann Rotolante in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category;

** “Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant Part 2″ produced by Richard Wonderling in the Documentary – Cultural/Topical category;

** “Let Ohio Women Vote” produced by Rotolante in the Documentary – Historical category. “Let Ohio Women Vote” also secured a nomination in the Historical/Cultural/Nostalgia – Short Form or Long Form Content category for CET.

“It’s an honor to be nominated and we are looking forward to the awards ceremony later this summer,” Lensman said.

The Ohio Valley 58th Emmy Awards will take place July 30 at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus.