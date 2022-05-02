Third Perk plans to open West Dayton restaurant

The property at 3907 W. Third St., two blocks east of Gettysburg Avenue, is a former restaurant, and is about 3.5 miles from Third Perk’s downtown establishment.

The new business will be carry-out and will offer fresh and healthy foods to people who live nearby, including residents in the Westwood and Arlington neighborhoods, city documents state.

Combined Shape Caption Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Some food items made in the commercial kitchen will be sold at Third Perk, and Darden also plans to partner with chef Mark Brown to provide on-site culinary training to up-and-coming chefs, city documents state.

Third Perk also has been recommended to receive about $82,400 of the city’s federal rescue funds for the project.