This restaurant property near UD Arena just sold for almost $3 million

The Burger King at 1420 Cincinnati St., Dayton. Loopnet/Mansour Group image
Local News | April 28, 2021
By Thomas Gnau

The property of a Burger King restaurant just off Interstate 75 just sold for nearly $3 million, local property records show.

The property at 1420 Cincinnati St. recently changed hands, with Laurel and Lawrence Cooper buying it from the “Dayton OH 1420 Cincinnati” LLC for $2,897,562, according to recent Montgomery County land transaction records.

The property is just west of Interstate 75, near the Lowe’s truck stop, less than a mile west of the University of Dayton Arena. The site is also close to a McDonald’s restaurant, Wendy’s and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, among other businesses.

IRG Dayton II LLC, an active land and building investor in the Dayton area, originally bought the site in March 2019 for $400,000. The original developer of the 2,811 square-foot building in 2018 was Illinois-based developer InSite Real Estate, working with IRG.

Before it sold, the property was listed with the Mansour Group as an “18+year absolute net lease.” In a net lease, the tenant on a property pays for rent plus additional expenses, such as operation and maintenance.

Records dated the sale as April 21.

