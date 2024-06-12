This Week in Dayton History: Barry MacKay plays Wimbledon, Bargain Barn renamed and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of June 9-15.

June 14, 1936: Old milestone brings to mind early Dayton History

A relic of early 1840s Dayton history was discovered outside the home of Bert Wyatt, who was living at 1306 N. Main St.

Wyatt had acquired an old marker that was first erected along the roadside by the old Mumma farm. That original location was about a half mile from his home on Main Street.

The milestone marked that it was one mile from Dayton and 25 miles to Covington. That same spot would be considered to be at least two miles inside the city limit today.

Such stones were common to the horse and buggy travelers of the time. 26 such stones at one time marked off each mile between Dayton and Covington for travelers.

It was doubtful that any other mile markers remained, as they were discarded over the years as the highway was widened and improved.

June 10, 1956: Daytonian Barry MacKay in tennis spotlight

For the first time, a Dayton youth was near the peak of the tennis world in 1956.

Barry MacKay, 21 and then still a college player at Michigan, was playing on the international stage, including Wimbledon.

MacKay was raised in Dayton and entered his first tennis tournament at age 9. He later graduated from Oakwood High School.

MacKay talked about why he loved playing tennis.

“I have liked tennis from the beginning because of its competitiveness. It’s there on every point.” MacKay said.

“Take right now. It’s competition that I’ll get in England that should make me a better player. I need to pull an upset to move ahead, but I feel I can do it.”

MacKay won the NCAA singles title in 1957 and went on to have a solid professional career.

His best year was 1960, while still an amateur, he won 10 tournaments and was ranked No. 1 in the United States.

June 12, 1966: Bargain Barn’s name, image being changed in Centerville

The Bargain Barn stores, with a then new $2 million facility open in Centerville, announced they were in the process of an image change.

The new store, located on State Route 48 and Spring Valley Road, had 90,000 square feet of floor space and parking for 700 cars.

Mark Goldman, director of operations, said the Bargain Barn name was being phased out and that stores would soon be known as “Goldman’s.”

The discount chain operator said the store would carry nationally known famous brands, while still operating at a discount profit margin.

June 13, 1976: 10,000 scouts celebrate bicentennial at Wright-Patterson

An area of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was fence-to-fence with Boy Scouts.

Some 10,000 scouts camped there in what was believed at the time to be the biggest bicentennial event in Ohio.

The jamboree was the idea of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Carl D. Kessler, president of the Miami Valley Council.

The scouts were responsible for their own food but were furnished milk and bread. The Air Force provided water trucks. By mid-morning Saturday, the scouts had already used 20,000 gallons of water.

The scouts spent a total of three days earning merit badges by taking part in a variety of activities. A special bicentennial badge was created just for the event.

June 9, 1996: Flyover monument enhances downtown

In 1996, workers were installing the Flyover monument on South Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

The monument, which honors the flight of Wilbur and Orville Wright, was a steel sculpture created by Columbus artist David Black. It is 42 feet tall and 120 feet long.

The 120 feet represents the length of the Wright Brothers first flight in 1903.

Critics said Black’s design resembled a dinosaur tail or a rollercoaster, but the artist defended his work, saying he wanted to create a “light and airy” feeling, evocative of flight.

State and federal grants paid for almost all of the $415,000 sculpture.

The dedication ceremony was scheduled for the city’s July 4 celebration that year. The ceremony included a flyover by the replica of the Wright B Flyer.