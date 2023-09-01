THIS WEEKEND: Tippapalooza Music Festival makes big move in Tipp City

After a decade operating just outside of Tipp City, the annual Tippapalooza Music Festival is moving downtown. On Saturday, Sept. 2, M. Ross Perkins, Heather Redman & the Reputation, the 1984 Draft, and Tino will perform on a stage on South Second Street in the heart of the town 15 miles north of Dayton.

“We’re blocking off South Second Street for a full day,” organizer Bill Wendel said. “Previously we had been in Eagles Park, outside of town. This year you won’t be able to miss us. The festival is going to be downtown, out on the street, and we’re super excited. We’re thrilled to have the cooperation of the city of Tipp City and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership to bring the festival downtown to Tipp City.”

High stakes venture

The change of venue also meant technical upgrades for the festival and the need for increased financial sponsorship.

“There are different things you have to consider,” Wendel said. “We knew it would be more work because we had never done it like this before but so far everything is working out great. We’ve rented a stage this year. We’ve also hired a professional soundman.”

Tickets for the 11th annual Tippapalooza Music Fest are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate. Proceeds benefit CASA/GAL of Miami County, a 501(c)3 organization that provides volunteer court advocates for area children facing abuse or neglect.

This year’s main sponsors are Chaffee’s Brewhouse and Tipp City Foundation. Additional sponsorship was provided by Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Lock 27 Brewing, WYSO-FM (91.3), Bishko Books, Bash Foo and Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley.

“We also have gold level sponsorship from the Tipp City Foundation, which is a charitable endowment foundation,” Wendel added. “One of their objectives is to support the arts in the community. We’re happy to have actual financial sponsorship (this year). It makes the move downtown a little easier because things like renting the stage and hiring the soundman are expensive.”

Mixing up styles

Another change this year is Tippapalooza’s eclectic lineup. The music encompasses the rap of Tino and the indie rock of the 1984 Draft to the rock ‘n’ soul of Heather Redman & the Reputation and the retro-psych-pop of M. Ross Perkins.

“We’re excited we have a more eclectic, genre-mixing lineup than in the past,” Wendel said. “We’ve been more straight rock ‘n’ roll in the past but we’re mixing it up a little bit this year and we’re thrilled. It’s not like we planned it but it’s more like European music festivals where there’s just a mix of genres. U.S. festivals can be focused on being a metal festival, a punk festival or what have you.”

Over the last several years there are more festivals booking eclectic lineups like For Dayton By Dayton, Sound Valley and Porchfest. Diverse programming is definitely in the local zeitgeist.

“I’ve noticed a lot of local festivals are more eclectic now,” Wendel said. “I’m sort of the lead talent scout for Tippapalooza. I enjoy scouting bands throughout the year. Part of it was me becoming exposed to Tino and M. Ross Perkins, who has this trippy pop sound that’s really different. We decided to try that this year.”

Heather Redman & the Reputation is making its first appearance at Tippapalooza but it’s not the first time for its leader.

“I’ve played Tippapalooza two times before with Neo American Pioneers,” Redman said. “Both times were so fun. We look forward to festivals like this where we get to share a bill with our friends’ bands we wouldn’t normally get to. To me, (being asked to do Tippapalooza) means the organizers believe in what you’re doing and that your music is universal enough to be enjoyed by a diverse audience. That means a lot to me.

“It’s been an amazing year for us,” Redman continued. “Since the album release in December, we played at the IndieCraft festival, Levitt Pavilion, and the biggest one is being invited to play at Nelsonville Music Festival. It was such an amazing experience all around and we’re so thankful for that opportunity.”

Sharing music, building community

Making musical connections between local talent and audiences continues to motivate Wendel more than 10 years after starting the festival as an intimate gathering.

“One of the reasons we’ve been doing Tippapalooza for years is we’re trying to expose people to these groups,” he said. “Even though we’re not far from Dayton, we’re trying to show them what’s going on. We’re just providing another avenue to help these bands reach a different audience, a broader audience. I’m surprised how we’ve been accepted by the Dayton music scene.

“It’s also pleasantly surprising how supportive the Dayton music scene is of each other and the community itself,” Wendel added. “If you go into a lot of cities, you’ll find a lot of aggressive competition between bands, venues and events like this. We’ve found the complete opposite to be true. The community, and I don’t use the word community lightly, of the bands, the venues and festivals in the area is really positive and uplifting.”

HOW TO GO

What: Tippapalooza Music Festival with M. Ross Perkins, Heather Redman & the Reputation, the 1984 Draft and Tino

Where: South Second and Main streets, Tipp City

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 from 5-11 p.m.

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the gate

More info: www.tippapalooza.com