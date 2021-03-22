X

Thousands without power in Montgomery County due to accident

Thousands of AES Ohio customers were without power Monday, March 22, 2021, due to an accident involving a pole. Photo courtesy AES Ohio.
By Kristen Spicker

Four thousand AES Ohio customers were without power in Montgomery County Monday morning after an accident was reported involving a utility pole.

As of 9:50 a.m., 4,009 customers did not have service, with 4,003 of those customers in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage Map.

The majority of outages are in the Centerville area. The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely, according to AES.

