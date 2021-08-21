Tickets on sale for Centerville event offering local restaurant samples

A Sense of Taste, a culinary tasting event supporting Centerville-Washington Twp. History, returns this year at the historic Benham’s Grove with food options, music and friendship from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Local restaurants provide samples from their menus including appetizers, entrees and desserts. People can support Centerville-Washington History and have a fun night with family and friends featuring live music and a cash bar.
This fundraiser supports the mission of collecting and preserving the history of Centerville and Washington Twp.
Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Walton House Museum, 89 W. Franklin St., Centerville, Tuesday-Friday, 12-4 p.m., or online at CentervilleWashingtonHistory.org.
For more information, call Centerville-Washington History at 937-433-0123. Credit card phone orders will be accepted. Tickets will be held at Will Call at the event. STAFF REPORT