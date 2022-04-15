Titanic disaster at 110: The world’s only Titanic museum was once housed in an isolated Sidney, Ohio building

Among the 3,200 items in nine rooms related to the Titanic in the museum included a tea set used by the ship saved by one of the passengers, an original ticket, the blueprints of the ship’s insides. Stopped clocks hanging on the walls signified different key moments in the sinking process.

Whitman’s efforts included visiting survivors, visiting Europe regularly to give talks about the disaster, attending the opening of a safe that was found on the ocean floor at the invitation of the French government.

“I eat, drink and sleep this story,” Whitman once said of his museum that housed materials that took him 34 years to collect.

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News story from Dec. 29, 1990 covering the Titanic museum in Sidney, Ohio.

The museum stayed open for more than seven years, until Whitman sold its contents to a company that operated a traveling exhibition of Titanic memorabilia in April 1994.

When it happened, the coverage of the Titanic disaster dominated the front pages for days after it happened. Here’s a look at Dayton Daily News front pages from that week.

April 15, 1912

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News front page from April 15, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 16, 1912

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News front page from April 16, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 17, 1912

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News front page from April 17, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 18, 1912

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News front page from April 18, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 19, 1912

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Daily News front page from April 19, 1912 covering the Titanic sinking.

April 20, 1912