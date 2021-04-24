Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day throughout the Miami Valley. Here’s where

This April’s event is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago. Local law enforcement agencies have partnered with the DEA to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and a number of agencies have drop boxes where the prescription drugs can be deposited 24/7 every day. The sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.