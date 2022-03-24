Tornado in Warren County collapses barn, uproots trees

An EF0 tornado that touched down Wednesday afternoon in Warren County collapsed a barn, uprooted trees and overturned a pop-up camper
A survey team from the National Weather Service in Wilmington responded Thursday morning to the Clarksville area in eastern Warren County and into western Clinton County based on video and photographic evidence of damage reported during the storm.
The tornado lasted from 3:42 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and its path was 1.5 miles long and 50 yards wide and had an 80 mph wind speed. It is classified as a weak tornado. EF0 tornadoes have a three-second gust speed of 65 to 85 mph.
“The tornado initially touched down along Todd’s Fork Creek south of (state Route) 350, where a barn collapsed,” according to the NWS storm survey report.
The tornado moved along the creek, uprooting and snapping trees along its path and flipped over a camper before it crossed state Route 350 and continued along Todd’s Fork Creek.
“A home experienced minor damage including doors that were blown in,” the report stated.
The tornado then crossed into Clinton County at Springhill Road and is believed to have lifted in a wooded area on the east side of Springhill Road, where some minor tree damage was found.
A storm survey team also is checking an area northwest of Troy to investigate damage from Wednesday’s storms. Results are expected to be released later today, the NWS said.
[10:45AM] EF0 tornado confirmed west of Clarksville in eastern Warren County. The survey team will also examine wind damage in Clinton county. Additional updates and a final report will be issued later this afternoon when the survey team has completed their survey.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 24, 2022
Multiple tornado warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through southwest and west central Ohio. Warnings were issued in Warren and Clinton counties, as well as Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.
Numerous trees were downed in eastern Warren County. There was damage reported in the area of state Route 350 and old state Route 3 in the Clarksville area, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who witnessed any weather-related damage is asked to report it to the NWS at 937-383-0031.