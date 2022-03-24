Tornado in Warren County collapses barn, uproots trees

“A home experienced minor damage including doors that were blown in,” the report stated.

The tornado then crossed into Clinton County at Springhill Road and is believed to have lifted in a wooded area on the east side of Springhill Road, where some minor tree damage was found.

A storm survey team also is checking an area northwest of Troy to investigate damage from Wednesday’s storms. Results are expected to be released later today, the NWS said.

[10:45AM] EF0 tornado confirmed west of Clarksville in eastern Warren County. The survey team will also examine wind damage in Clinton county. Additional updates and a final report will be issued later this afternoon when the survey team has completed their survey. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 24, 2022

Multiple tornado warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through southwest and west central Ohio. Warnings were issued in Warren and Clinton counties, as well as Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties.

Numerous trees were downed in eastern Warren County. There was damage reported in the area of state Route 350 and old state Route 3 in the Clarksville area, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed any weather-related damage is asked to report it to the NWS at 937-383-0031.