Town & Country to institute ‘teen chaperone’ requirement

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 1, Town & Country Kettering shopping center will require visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Visitors will be required to carry photo ID to prove their age, such as driver’s licenses, passports, visas or state, military or college IDs, the post says.
The shopping center didn’t give a reason for its policy change.
Center representatives didn’t immediately respond to this newspaper’s request for comment,
Town & Country at 300 E. Stroop Road has about 34 shops and restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, T.J. Maxx, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Bath & Body Works.
Some shopping centers across the state and nation have instituted “teen chaperone” policies often during night or weekend hours.
In response to the post announcing the new policy, some people commented online that they think the shopping center should reconsider.
Some people said the shopping center has family-friendly stores that minors should be allowed to visit without an adult companion.
“This is way extreme,” one person posted. “If you’re old enough to work/drive you’re old enough to shop there without adult supervision.”
