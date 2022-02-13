Hamburger icon
TRENDING: What social media is saying about the Bengals in the Super Bowl

Fans react to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appearing on TV screens at a watch party prior to NFL football's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mount Lookout Tavern, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Bengals tonight end a 31-year drought with their Super Bowl appearance vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are four accounts we’re following:

Bengals Official:

Sports reporter Laurel Pfahler:

NFL:

@nfl

ja'marr chase crazy for this one 🔥 #jamarrchase @bengals #bengals #superbowl

♬ original sound - NFL

Kay Adams:

#WHODEY #RULEITALL What the Fans are Saying:

