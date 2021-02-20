Trooper uses sandwich to lure stray dog on highway to safety

Kramer was traveling on the highway when traffic came to a stop due to the dog. After a nearly two-hour foot pursuit battling snow and traffic, Kramer finally was able to get the dog to safety using his sandwich and a rope as a makeshift leash, he told WBNS-TV in Columbus.

“You can tell she wanted to eat, she was hungry and cold. I was also worried because she was exposed to the cold temperatures for so long,” Kramer told the TV station.