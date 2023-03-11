Trotwood sports complex gives sneak peek with test of inflatable dome

The Flyght Academy Sports Complex that’s taking shape in Trotwood was briefly very visible Thursday, as its inflatable dome rose into the sky.
Flyght Academy officials said in a Facebook post that the inflation was a test of the facility’s mechanics.
“The Dome trial run inflation was a success,” the post reads. “More information and reveals coming soon.”
The sports complex project is being spearheaded by developer Chris Wright, a Trotwood native and former University of Dayton basketball star who also played professionally. Project plans were approved by the city of Trotwood in 2021.
Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation Director Chad Downing said Friday the dome inflation trial may serve as an indication of the project’s progress.
“This is a good sign that things are progressing and getting closer to the finish line,” he said.
The complex sits on a 32-acre plot in Trotwood between Denlinger Road and the State Route 49 connector. Among the plans that have been listed for the complex include a water park, baseball and soccer fields, volleyball courts, and indoor sports spaces, as well as education, medical, and residential functions called Flyghtwood.
Developers could not be reached Friday for additional information on the estimated timeline of the project.
