Troy Strawberry Festival organizers warn of scammers sending fake application

Organizers of the Troy Strawberry Festival posted a warning on social media, saying scammers have posted fake 2024 festival applications.

The warning says the scammers are pretending to work with the festival, and have shared a non-authentic link to a festival application, asking for credit card information.

“The festival does not use generic gmail accounts,” the post says. “If you are receiving correspondence from (mailto:allvendorscreativeinfo@gmail.com) or other generic accounts, they are fake and a scam to get your credit card information.”

Troy Strawberry Festival organizers said the real application for the 2024 festival will be available soon, and only on the festival website at troystrawberryfest.com. They said the real festival will not collect any money from applicants until they are notified by festival organizers and an invoice is sent.

The Strawberry Festival is a huge annual event in Troy, and the 2024 version is scheduled for June 1-2.

Any questions should be sent via email to manager@gostrawberries.com.

