Troy Strawberry Festival theme unveiled in kickoff program

Nonprofit organizations in the area are the beneficiaries of the annual festival traditionally held during the first weekend of June each year. This year’s festival will be June 1 and 2 with traditional local festival activated on Friday, May 31.

The theme was selected by Jules Harris, the 2024 festival general chairperson. She was presented the chair’s red jacket during the program by nine past festival chairpersons.

Last year’s chairperson, Tammy Walkup said the 2023 festival was blessed with “wonderful” weather and big crowds for activities that are held on the Great Miami River Levee and in downtown Troy.

Harris said her festival theme was a natural. She is owner, with her husband, of Trojan Florist and Gifts She said she was honored to be selected as the festival chair. “It takes a village to take this on, it really does,” Harris said.

The 2023 festival reported a net income of approximately $400,000 with 52 nonprofits participating in the festival. For more festival information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com or the festival Facebook page.