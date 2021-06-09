True love still exists: Dayton couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

“Humor is something that has keeps our family close together,” Faye said.

The couple feels very blessed to have made it to this milestone in their marriage. It is something they were nervous they wouldn’t be able to celebrate after Ron was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

The Duncan family has been deeply involved in the Dayton community for decades. Ron served as a high school and college umpire and referee in the area for many years, while Faye has written several books. Their oldest son Bill Duncan currently serves as Oakwood mayor and their son Tom is the former chief finance officer at Premier Health. Their son Joe is retired from owning his own business in Troy, and their daughter Beth Duncan owns a small business in Washington Twp.

When asked how they kept a successful marriage for 70 years, Ron and Faye both said the same thing.

“We completely backed each other’s interests,” Ron said. “Faye had interests and I had interests, and we were both always supporting each other.”

Along with the couple’s four children, they have nine grandchildren, and they are expecting their 15th great-grandchild later this year. Watching their family grow is something that Ron and Faye cherish.

Throughout the interview with the couple, they constantly cracked jokes with one another. It was if they were still in the honeymoon stage of their relationship, even after all this time.

“When people ask how we have been married this long, I always say that she does what she wants to do and I do what she wants to do,” Ron said with a grin on his face.

When asked about what they would say to future generations about how to find long-lasting, authentic, and true love, Ron and Faye had great pieces of advice.

“If you haven’t had the chance to witness true love, then you need to decide that finding true love is what you are going to do,” Faye said. “If you want to have a good life, it’s you who has to try and make it the way you want it to be.”

The couple looks forward to celebrating the special occasion with all 46 of their closet family members today. Despite Ron no longer being able to walk due to his cancer diagnosis, the couple hopes to share a special dance together to celebrate 70 years of cracking jokes, watching their family grow, and making “goo-goo” eyes at one another.