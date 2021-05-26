Trying to get rid of old appliances? Montgomery County offers free event

The Montgomery County Solid Waste Transfer Station is allowing residents to dispose of large appliances for no charge, twice a year. Outside of these days, appliances are still able to be disposed, but with a fee. The rates can be found on https://www.mcohio.org/departments/solid_waste/hours_and_directions.php.

In June the station will host the 2021 Appliance Amnesty Weekend, where with proof of residency, residents are able to dispose of large appliances, including refrigerators, water heaters and more. These appliances will be accepted for no cost at the station, 11001 Encrete Lane, Moraine, Ohio 45439.