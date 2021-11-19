dayton logo
Turkeys, produce and more to be given out during mass food distribution Tuesday

Workers and volunteers bring food to vehicles lined up at The Foodbank Inc.'s mass food distribution Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. STAFF / JIM NOELKER
Workers and volunteers bring food to vehicles lined up at The Foodbank Inc.'s mass food distribution Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. STAFF / JIM NOELKER

By Kristen Spicker
3 hours ago

The Foodbank Inc. will pass out frozen turkeys, baked goods and more as part of a mass drive-thru food distribution Tuesday in Harrison Twp.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive. Clients should not arrive until noon.

ExploreTurkey prices jump before Thanksgiving; family farms seek to gobble up local market

Fresh produce, potatoes, bakery items and other food will be given out for free.

The Levin Family Foundation is sponsoring the event and volunteering to pass out food. Others interested in volunteering can register online at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/volunteer.

“The Foodbank is grateful to the Levin family and the foundation for their partnership and commitment to all of our neighbors in the Miami Valley,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We are still seeing long term effects of COVID with about a 30% increase in client visits over the fall months. This distribution helps to ensure everyone will have a warm, full table on Thanksgiving Day.”

Anyone with questions should call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.

Kristen Spicker
