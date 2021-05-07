Turn back time: 5 reasons to see Human Race Theatre’s ‘Now and Then’

Grennan’s story of Jamie (Justin McCombs), Abby (Maggie Lou Rader) and two unnamed strangers (Scott Stoney and Libby Holley Scancarello) was filmed on location last month at Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. Spacious enough to allow for efficient camerawork, including effective close-ups, the venue, complete with disco ball, proves ideal. As the actors fully embrace the setting, including a bar, jukebox, piano and a few tables and chairs, Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media, serving as director of photography, editor and head of film production, expertly assists Cordes in establishing comfortably intimate realism.

REAL-LIFE SPOUSES HEIGHTEN CENTRAL RELATIONSHIP

Real-life spouses McCombs and Rader, who both have extensive credits with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, are inherently and expressively compatible, bringing effortless chemistry, energy and poignancy to Jamie and Abby’s conflicted self-discoveries. McCombs’ excitable, animated persona nicely transitions into agitated concern as Jamie is continually pressed to come to terms with what lies ahead. The effervescent, humorous Rader fills many moments with skillful inquisitiveness.

SCOTT STONEY LAYERS MYSTERIOUS PORTRAYAL

Throughout his career, Human Race resident artist and founding member Scott Stoney has had the good fortune of portraying many larger-than-life roles from Sweeney Todd to Roy Cohn. However, in this instance, he gives one of his most refreshingly casual, laidback and low-key performances. He’s particularly able to be ambiguous and mysterious, crucial attributes providing momentum to Act One, by walking the fine line between nosey and persistent without seeming creepy or overbearing. And because of his ability to know how far is too far, Stoney remains engaging, especially as his character dives into moments of heartbreak and regret.

Maggie Lou Rader (left) and Libby Holley Scancarello appear in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Now and Then." Credit: ALEXANDER CAPEN Credit: ALEXANDER CAPEN

LIBBY LAYS DOWN THE LAW

Local theatergoers may be familiar with Libby Holley Scancarello from her memorable appearances with Dayton Playhouse (“The Women”), Clark State College (“The Lion in Winter”) and Dayton Theatre Guild (a particularly marvelous Birdie Hubbard in “The Little Foxes”) among others. Here, primarily in great exchanges opposite Stoney, she’s an earthy, bossy and furious force bringing fine dramatic weight to key scenes, specifically her character’s reflections on loss and lessons learned. Among her strong deliveries: “There are smart people who crash and idiots who soar – that’s life.” Well said, Libby.

MEANINGFUL INSIGHTS

Grennan invites audiences to question whether it’s feasible to correct the past, to actually consider a do-over in life even if it takes 35 years to come to that realization. Do you like the person you’ve become? Are you clinging to the importance of having your legacy leave a mark? Perhaps it’s best to truly treasure the time you have now rather than dwell on days gone by. Above all, whatever you choose, simply know it’s never too late to love.

HOW TO WATCH

What: “Now and Then”

When: Streaming through May 9 on “Broadway on Demand”

Cost: $25 + $3.95 service charge

For tickets and to view: Visit livestream.broadwayondemand.com/human-race/

FYI: Current subscribers will receive an email with their personal link to watch the show