Two area banks to close downtown Dayton branches

One area bank will close a downtown Dayton branch in December and a second bank has decided to permanently close a nearby location.
JP Morgan Chase told the Dayton Daily News it’s closing a Chase branch in the Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., on Dec. 16.
The bank will consolidate its branch at the former Kettering Tower into the branch on West Third Street, about 1.5 miles away, a JP Morgan representative said.
“Sometimes we consolidate a branch when another is nearby, or traffic is low,” a Chase statement said. “This allows us to provide a strong, successful branch network that can serve our community for the long-term.”
A message sent to customers encourages recipients to visit the Third Street brank or on of the bank’s ATM machines in the area.
A similar message by Richard Lux, district leader in Dayton for U.S. Bank, tells customers of plans to permanently close that company’s branch at 10 N. Ludlow St., also downtown.
The latter branch, off Courthouse Plaza, had been temporarily closed earlier this year, the message from Lux states.
“We understand that closing a branch could be an inconvenience, but we are dedicated to helping you and our employees during this transition,” the U.S. Bank message says.