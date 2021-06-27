Two Cincinnati Reds are finalists in all-star ballot

Two Cincinnati Reds are finalists for the 2021 Google Major League Baseball All-Star Ballot. Right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Jesse Winker were chosen among 20 total outfielders from the National League ballot.
Castellanos received 1,797,818 votes in the first round and Winker received 1,493,296 votes. Castellanos was second and Winker third in voting among outfielders.
Castellanos is hitting .343 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI, while Winker is hitting .325 with 18 HRs and 46 RBI.
Phase 2 of voting begins on Monday at noon. The voting will last for four days and is available online or via a mobile device at MLB.com., all 30 Club sites and the MLB app. Voting totals will be reset in Phase 2.
Voting for the finalists will end on Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. and the All-Star Game starters will be announced later that day at 9 p.m.
The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.