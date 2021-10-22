2 years after tragedy, community discusses Oregon District memorial

Dion Green, whose father died in his arms in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019, said perhaps the memorial should not be located in the district, because it could be an emotional or painful reminder to victims, survivors and other people traumatized by the incident.

Green said he’s taken steps to “reclaim” the district after the tragedy, and a memorial in the area might be a trigger.

Kyle Babirad, a former member of the board of trustees for the Oregon District Business Association, said he worries a memorial in the district might attract unwanted gawkers.

He said he’s already seen people visit the Oregon District to walk the path of the shooter, and “tragedy tourism” has been an issue in other communities that were the sites of mass murder.

Some people said the memorial could be educational, possibly including information about the people who were killed that day. Or it could have different stations, such as for quiet reflection.